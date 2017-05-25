U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard service members participates in a lifeguard field training exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members and Vietnamese Lifeguards at Quang Truong 2-4 Square Beach during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa.
|05.25.2017
|05.25.2017 13:50
|Newscasts
|527117
|170525-N-QI228-003
|DOD_104409458
|00:00:59
|MD, US
This work, All Hands Update: Pacific Partnership 2017 Lifeguard FTX, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
