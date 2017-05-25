(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Pacific Partnership 2017 Lifeguard FTX

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard service members participates in a lifeguard field training exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members and Vietnamese Lifeguards at Quang Truong 2-4 Square Beach during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 13:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 527117
    VIRIN: 170525-N-QI228-003
    Filename: DOD_104409458
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Pacific Partnership 2017 Lifeguard FTX, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Japan
    JMSDF
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Sailor
    Vietnam
    All Hands Update
    PP17
    Pacific Partnership Vietnam
    Marines PP17

