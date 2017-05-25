(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, May 25, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Rules and Availability for Navy Fitness Suit and New Women's Choker Style SDW Jacket, 2017 Fleet Week New York Kicks Off With Parade of Ships

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 13:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 527111
    VIRIN: 170525-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104409443
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, May 25, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    officer
    chief
    suit
    USS Kearsarge
    jacket
    USS Lassen
    Navy
    Sailor
    fitness
    USS San Jacinto
    Fleet Week New York
    CG 56
    LHD-3
    All Hands Update
    USS Monterey
    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton
    USNS Yuma
    DDG-82
    RV Neil Armstrong
    CG-61
    choker style
    AGOR-27
    EPF-8

