(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BLUE Episode 19: A Step Ahead

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Matthew Stanley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Staying a step ahead in current and future conflicts required a new edge in air warfare. In this episode, we introduce you to the newest fifth generation multirole fighter aircraft, the F-35.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 13:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 527105
    VIRIN: 170525-F-KJ962-001
    Filename: DOD_104409377
    Length: 00:08:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUE Episode 19: A Step Ahead, by Matthew Stanley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    f-35
    af
    air force
    blue

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT