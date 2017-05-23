(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Active Shooter Exercise aboard WSF Chimacum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Flockerzi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Several federal, state and local agencies conducted exercises on the Washington State Ferry Chimacum, May 23, 2017, outside of Elliott Bay. Those agencies included Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, Customs and Border Protection, Washington State Ferry, Washington State Patrol, King County Sheriff's Office and Everett Police Department. This exercise allowed all personnel involved to work together and test their ability to respond to an incident in a maritime environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 527098
    VIRIN: 170523-G-AE983-423
    Filename: DOD_104409163
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise aboard WSF Chimacum, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    exercise
    active shooter
    Washington State Patrol
    Chimacum
    Sector Puget Sound
    Elliott Bay
    Washington State Ferry
    Everett Police Department
    King County Sheriff's Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT