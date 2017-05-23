Active Shooter Exercise aboard WSF Chimacum

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/527098" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Several federal, state and local agencies conducted exercises on the Washington State Ferry Chimacum, May 23, 2017, outside of Elliott Bay. Those agencies included Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, Customs and Border Protection, Washington State Ferry, Washington State Patrol, King County Sheriff's Office and Everett Police Department. This exercise allowed all personnel involved to work together and test their ability to respond to an incident in a maritime environment.