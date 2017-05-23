Several federal, state and local agencies conducted exercises on the Washington State Ferry Chimacum, May 23, 2017, outside of Elliott Bay. Those agencies included Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, Customs and Border Protection, Washington State Ferry, Washington State Patrol, King County Sheriff's Office and Everett Police Department. This exercise allowed all personnel involved to work together and test their ability to respond to an incident in a maritime environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|527098
|VIRIN:
|170523-G-AE983-423
|Filename:
|DOD_104409163
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active Shooter Exercise aboard WSF Chimacum, by PO2 Ali Flockerzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT