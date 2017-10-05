Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Vogel, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, discusses how to fit life jackets for children and make sure they're wearing the right one for the right situation, May 25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 11:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527081
|VIRIN:
|170510-G-SQ620-149
|Filename:
|DOD_104408999
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lifejackets for kids, by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
