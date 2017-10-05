(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lifejackets for kids

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Vogel, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, discusses how to fit life jackets for children and make sure they're wearing the right one for the right situation, May 25, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 11:43
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifejackets for kids, by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    kids
    safety
    atlantic city
    vogel
    PFD
    safe boating
    NSBW
    child safety
    children's pfd
    life jacket for kids
    type 1 pfd
    type 3 pfd

