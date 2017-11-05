(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Funeral Honors

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jamar Pugh 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The North Carolina National Guard demonstrates a Military Funeral Service in Raleigh, North Carolina in honor of the Fallen Service Members whom we remember on Memorial Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 527071
    VIRIN: 170511-A-AK274-691
    Filename: DOD_104408878
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Funeral Honors, by SGT Jamar Pugh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Service Member
    Remembrance
    Honor
    North Carolina National Guard
    Memorial Day
    American Flag
    Military Funeral Honor

