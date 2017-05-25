(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Officials Testify on Budget Before HASC Subcommittee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., military deputy for the office of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition; Air Force Lt. Gen. Jerry Harris, deputy Air Force chief of staff for strategic plans and requirements; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Mark Nowland, deputy Air Force chief of staff for operations, testify on the Air Force budget proposal before the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on sea power and projection forces, May 25, 2017.

