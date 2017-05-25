(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Citizen Airman June Promo

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Philip Rhodes 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Promotional video outlining the major features in the June 2017 issue of Citizen Airman Magazine, the official publication of the United States Air Force Reserve.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 10:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airman June Promo, by Philip Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC

