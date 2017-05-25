Promotional video outlining the major features in the June 2017 issue of Citizen Airman Magazine, the official publication of the United States Air Force Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|527052
|VIRIN:
|170525-O-RY021-146
|Filename:
|DOD_104408796
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Citizen Airman June Promo, by Philip Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
