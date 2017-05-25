(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DCMA celebrates future while honoring past

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Elizabeth McCoy 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Navy Vice Adm. David Lewis took the helm of Defense Contract Management Agency from Air Force Lt. Gen. Wendy Masiello during a change of command at the Lee Club on Fort Lee, Virginia, May 24. Approximately 300 people attended the ceremony presided over by James MacStravic, who is performing the duties of the under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics.

    Lewis said his focus will center on the three initiatives of his initial commander’s intent: DCMA must continue to deliver; the agency must provide the best value to the nation; and agency employees should continue to work smarter, not harder. “We are, first and foremost, a product delivery organization,” said Lewis. “Our nation’s warfighters expect our industry counterparts to deliver the equipment and systems they need to fight and win our nation’s wars, and DCMA is the Department of Defense organization tasked to make sure that happens at the factory floor.” (DCMA video by Elizabeth McCoy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA celebrates future while honoring past, by Elizabeth McCoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

