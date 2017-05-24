A day in the life of a Army Chaplain

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Did you know that the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps was established by the Second Continental Congress in 1775, the U.S. Army Chaplaincy predates the Declaration of Independence and is both the largest and oldest military chaplaincy in the world. More than 25,000 chaplains have served since then in 36 wars and 242 major combat engagements. Six were awarded the nation's highest military award for valor (The Medal of Honor). Many former Army Chaplains have served in prominent positions of government, education and religion. Today, as in the past, chaplains serve in a great variety of positions and places throughout the world. While their methods of ministry may change with the transformation of the battlefield, their ministry and message are timeless and immeasurable. As the 35th Signal Brigade gives you an insight into "A day in the life of a Soldier" for Life as we take a look what Chaplains have and continue to provide our Soldiers well-being. #ADayintheLifeofaSoldier