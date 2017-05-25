The Defense Department successfully demonstrated one of the world’s largest micro-drone swarms at China Lake, Calif., in October. The micro-drones demonstrated advanced swarm behaviors such as collective decision-making, adaptive formation flying and self-healing.
|05.25.2017
|05.25.2017 09:28
|Package
|527028
|170525-F-HC486-116
|DOD_104408472
|00:01:05
|CA, US
|91
|0
|0
|0
This work, The Drone Swarm, by A1C Jose Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
