    The Drone Swarm

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Gonzalez 

    DoD News         

    The Defense Department successfully demonstrated one of the world’s largest micro-drone swarms at China Lake, Calif., in October. The micro-drones demonstrated advanced swarm behaviors such as collective decision-making, adaptive formation flying and self-healing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drone Swarm, by A1C Jose Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    micro
    drones
    China Lake
