Gen. Neller and Sgt. Maj. Green Kick Off 101 Days of Summer

"Being ready means making smart decisions. Sgt. Maj. Green and I need you to stay vigilant, recharge and be ready to go when the Nation calls us next. Protect What You've Earned."

— Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps



Read the Commandant's 101 Days of Summer message: https://go.usa.gov/xN9nH