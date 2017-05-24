(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Neller and Sgt. Maj. Green Kick Off 101 Days of Summer

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Sgt. Remington Hall 

    Headquarters Marine Corps   

    "Being ready means making smart decisions. Sgt. Maj. Green and I need you to stay vigilant, recharge and be ready to go when the Nation calls us next. Protect What You've Earned."
    — Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps

    Read the Commandant's 101 Days of Summer message: https://go.usa.gov/xN9nH

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 09:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 527025
    VIRIN: 170524-M-EI943-154
    Filename: DOD_104408424
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Neller and Sgt. Maj. Green Kick Off 101 Days of Summer, by Sgt Remington Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Green
    Brief
    Safety
    Neller
    USMC
    Commandant
    PSA
    Safety Brief
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    101 Days of Summer

