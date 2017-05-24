"Being ready means making smart decisions. Sgt. Maj. Green and I need you to stay vigilant, recharge and be ready to go when the Nation calls us next. Protect What You've Earned."
— Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps
Read the Commandant's 101 Days of Summer message: https://go.usa.gov/xN9nH
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 09:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|527025
|VIRIN:
|170524-M-EI943-154
|Filename:
|DOD_104408424
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. Neller and Sgt. Maj. Green Kick Off 101 Days of Summer, by Sgt Remington Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
