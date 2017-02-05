(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBIRF's Tech Rescue During Rescue Challenge 2017

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Cpl. Maverick Mejia 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Marines and Sailors with Technical Rescue Platoon, Tech Rescue, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, CBIRF, US Marine Corps Forces Command, participated in the 2017 annual Rescue Challenge, RQC, organized by the Technical Rescue Association of Virginia in Virginia Beach, Va., May 1-4.(Official USMC Video by Cpl. Maverick Mejia/RELEASED)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 09:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 527022
    VIRIN: 170502-M-VD672-854
    Filename: DOD_104408394
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF's Tech Rescue During Rescue Challenge 2017, by Cpl Maverick Mejia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CBIRF CBRNE TRAINING TECHNICAL RESCUE USMC VIRGINIA

