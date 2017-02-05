Marines and Sailors with Technical Rescue Platoon, Tech Rescue, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, CBIRF, US Marine Corps Forces Command, participated in the 2017 annual Rescue Challenge, RQC, organized by the Technical Rescue Association of Virginia in Virginia Beach, Va., May 1-4.(Official USMC Video by Cpl. Maverick Mejia/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 09:40
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|527022
|VIRIN:
|170502-M-VD672-854
|Filename:
|DOD_104408394
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBIRF's Tech Rescue During Rescue Challenge 2017, by Cpl Maverick Mejia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
