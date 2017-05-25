U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander Lt Gen Martinez speaks at the JAAGA Conference in Tokyo and Okinawan PJ's shared rescue tactics with their Philippine counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 03:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|526967
|VIRIN:
|170525-M-DL860-670
|Filename:
|DOD_104407643
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacififc Newsbreak for May 25, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT