    Pacififc Newsbreak for May 25, 2017

    JAPAN

    05.25.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force Commander Lt Gen Martinez speaks at the JAAGA Conference in Tokyo and Okinawan PJ's shared rescue tactics with their Philippine counterparts.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 03:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 526967
    VIRIN: 170525-M-DL860-670
    Filename: DOD_104407643
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacififc Newsbreak for May 25, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Search and Rescue
    Okinawa
    Tokyo
    Philippine
    Air Force
    USFJ
    Para Rescue
    5AF
    Lt Gen Jerry Martinez
    Balikatan 2017

