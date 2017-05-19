(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170518-F-JX890-033

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.19.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Jones 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Interview with the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery CBRN Officer explaining the expert exchange that took place on Kadena Air Base between 1-1 ADA Soldiers and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 02:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 526963
    VIRIN: 170518-F-JX890-033
    Filename: DOD_104407582
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170518-F-JX890-033, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    C-17
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Force
    Exchange
    Japanese
    Air
    United
    Ground
    Expert
    CBRN
    Capabilities
    airman magazine
    Launch
    Bilateral
    Air Force
    Defense
    Army
    Training
    Artillery
    deployment
    Patriot Missile
    JASDF
    States
    AFN Okinawa
    18 WG
    AFN Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT