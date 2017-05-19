Interview with the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery CBRN Officer explaining the expert exchange that took place on Kadena Air Base between 1-1 ADA Soldiers and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2017 02:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|526963
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-JX890-033
|Filename:
|DOD_104407582
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170518-F-JX890-033, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
