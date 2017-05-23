(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    150th Engineer's Install Counter Radio Electronic Warfare Devices (Social Media)

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Lamont Bradford 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    150th Engineer Battalion vehicles are being equipped with electronic jammers that are designed to prevent the remote detonation of improvised explosive devices and land mines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 07:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 150th Engineer's Install Counter Radio Electronic Warfare Devices (Social Media), by SFC Lamont Bradford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    MSARNG
    66th Troop Command
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team
    155th ABCT
    102d Public Affairs Detachment
    150th Engineer Battalion
    155NTC17
    150th EN BN

