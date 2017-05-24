U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in a boxing tournament during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 24, 2017. The All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 23:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526907
|VIRIN:
|170524-F-TL453-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104405984
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All American Week 100, by SrA Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT