A Sector North Bend helicopter crew rescues a woman who suffered a leg injury while hiking the Quail Creek Park trail near Coos Bay, Ore., May 24, 2017. The woman was transported to awaiting emergency medical services at the Grants Pass Airport for further medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526876
|VIRIN:
|170524-G-KL864-430
|Filename:
|DOD_104405458
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Quail Creek Hiker Rescue, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
