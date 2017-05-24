(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Quail Creek Hiker Rescue

    OR, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Klingenberg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Sector North Bend helicopter crew rescues a woman who suffered a leg injury while hiking the Quail Creek Park trail near Coos Bay, Ore., May 24, 2017. The woman was transported to awaiting emergency medical services at the Grants Pass Airport for further medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526876
    VIRIN: 170524-G-KL864-430
    Filename: DOD_104405458
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quail Creek Hiker Rescue, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Hiker
    Coast Guard
    Coos bay
    Sector North Bend
    Quail Creek

