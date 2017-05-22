The 216th and 451st Engineer Detachments of the South Dakota Army National Guard conducted their annual training in the Rapid City Area, May 6-20. The training was critical for enhancing their overall firefighting readiness, and it involved both classroom and hands-on exercises.
This work, SDARNG Firefighters Conduct Annual Training, by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
