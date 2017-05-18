(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col Klein: DUI Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Taylor 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    60th AMW CC Col Klein gives an address to Travis Air Force base airmen regarding DUIs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 18:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 526861
    VIRIN: 170518-F-CH541-543
    Filename: DOD_104405317
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Klein: DUI Message, by SSgt Scott Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DUI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT