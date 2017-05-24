Norwegian kit arrives in Lithuania: Escort exercise with SNMG1 and eFP equipment

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA 05.24.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

BALTIC SEA – For the first time NATO Maritime Forces have contributed to the deployment of eFP assets, as Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) accompanied a civilian vessel carrying military equipment in the Baltic Sea this week.



From May 23 to 24, SNMG1 escorted the MV Hartland Point to Lithuania with a cargo of military equipment for Norwegian troops about to deploy to the region. The ships met in the western Baltic on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 and sailed together until the civilian vessel reached the port of Klaipeda the next morning. During the transit the ships of SNMG1, composed of Flagship HNoMS Roald Amundsen and HNLMS Evertsen, conducted several standardized procedures and drills.



As part of NATO’s strengthened deterrence and defense posture, Allies agreed at the 2016 Summit in Warsaw to enhance NATO’s military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance. The eFP battlegroups located in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland are highly capable, flexible and interoperable land formations that can respond immediately to a range of threats. NATO’s enhanced forward presence is defensive, proportionate, and in line with international commitments. It represents a significant commitment by Allies and is a tangible reminder that an attack on one is an attack on all.



Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 also took the opportunity to complete a Passing Exercise with the Swedish Navy before escorting the MV Hartland Point to Lithuania.





Shotlist

SLATE



MS SOUNDBITE: COMMODORE OLE MORTEN SANDQUIST, COMMANDER SNMG1, ROYAL NORWEGIAN NAVY

SOUNDBITE (English) Commodore Ole Morten Sandquist, Royal Norwegian Navy, Commander Standing Nato Maritime Group 1, stands outside the offloading of equipment from the MV Hartland Point.

“My name is Ole Morten Sandquist, I’m the commander of the Standing Nato Maritime Group 1, the SNMG 1, and we are here in the Baltic sea providing maritime situational awareness for NATO, but also to train and engage with local navies and key partners to promote interoperability and share best practice.



MS SOUNDBITE: COMMODORE OLE MORTEN SANDQUIST, COMMANDER SNMG1, ROYAL NORWEGIAN NAVY

SOUNDBITE (English) Commodore Ole Morten Sandquist, Royal Norwegian Navy, Commander Standing Nato Maritime Group 1, stands near the offloading of equipment from the MV Hartland Point.

“This was a great opportunity for the Standing NATO Maritime Group to show maritime support for the initiative eFP, but also to conduct training of tactics and concepts with the commercial ship.



LS COMMANDER SNMG AND COMMANDER EFP GERMAN BATTLE GROUP SHAKE HANDS NEAR TANK DURING OFFLOADING OF EQUIPMENT WITH NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN



MS SOUNDBITE: COMMANDER OF THE EFP BATTLEGROUP IN LITHUANIA

SOUNDBITE (English) Lt. Col. Christoph Huber, German Army, the first commander of the eFP Battlegroup in Lithuania stands near the offloading of equipment from the MV Hartland Point.

“Today is a very important day for the enhanced Forward Presence battle group here in Lithuania, because we see the Norwegian deployment now having started, we see with the unloading of the main battle tanks of the Norwegian army, we see (specific type of vehicles) coming in, a lot of other assets for example, engineer capabilities. So overall, with the Norwegian deployment, the deployment phase of the enhanced forward presence battle group Lithuania is finished and we are now looking forward to conducting further our exercises, our training together with the already in place soldiers from Germany, from the Netherlands, from Belgium, and always shoulder by shoulder with our Lithuanian friends and partners with the soldiers of the Lithuanian Iron Wolf Brigade.”



MS SOUNDBITE: COMMANDER OF THE EFP BATTLEGROUP IN LITHUANIA

SOUNDBITE (English) Lt. Col. Christoph Huber, German Army, the first commander of the eFP Battlegroup in Lithuania stands near the offloading of equipment from the MV Hartland Point.

“From my point of view, the enhanced forward presence battle group is really a very strong symbol of NATO’s solidarity. We are contributing with the enhanced forward presence battlegroup, clearly, to all NATO deterrence, and also, in the case of a crisis, defence measures.”



MS SOUNDBITE: OPERATIONS OFFICER

SOUNDBITE (English) Lt. Erik Oppegaard, Norwegian Army, is the operations officer for the equipment transport aboard MV Hartland Point.

“First and foremost, this is a good opportunity for us to show our part in the NATO Alliance, and in addition, of course, to doing the strategic communication, we will train with our Allied comrades, both German, Dutch, and of course, the Lithuanians.”



MS SOUNDBITE: OPERATIONS OFFICER

SOUNDBITE (English) Lt. Erik Oppegaard, Norwegian Army, is the operations officer for the equipment transport aboard MV Hartland Point.

“This is a unique experience for us in the way that this is the first time we are deploying in an operation with the main battle tanks. So from every aspect of this operation, it’s a good opportunity for us to train and exercise both our own TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) but also together with our international Allied brothers-in-arms.”



MS SAILORS FROM NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN TRAVEL VIA A RIGID HULL INFLATABLE BOAT



LS NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN AS SEEN FROM RIGID HULL INFLATIBLE BOAT



LS NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN AS SEEN FROM RIGID HULL INFLATIBLE BOAT



LS SAILORS FROM NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN TRAVEL VIA A RIGID HULL INFLATABLE BOAT NEAR MV HARTLAND POINT



LS SAILORS FROM NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN TRAVEL VIA A RIGID HULL INFLATABLE BOAT NEAR MV HARTLAND POINT



ELS SAILORS FROM NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN TRAVEL VIA A RIGID HULL INFLATABLE BOAT NEAR MV HARTLAND POINT



LS MV HARTLAND POINT AT SEA NEAR THE PORT OF KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA



ELS SAILORS FROM NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN TRAVEL VIA A RIGID HULL INFLATABLE BOAT NEAR MV HARTLAND POINT



MS SAILORS FROM NORWEGIAN FRIGATE HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN TRAVEL VIA A RIGID HULL INFLATABLE BOAT TO THE OFFLOAD PIER



ELS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



LS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



LS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



LS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE WHILE SAILORS FROM HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN PATROL IN A RIGID HULL INFLATABLE BOAT



MS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD



CU MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



ELS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD



LS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



MS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD



MS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



MS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



CU MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO BEGIN OFFLOAD OF EQUIPMENT



LS MV HARTLAND POINT APPROACHES THE PIER TO OFFLOAD AND HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN FOLLOWS DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



MS MV HARTLAND POINT LOWERS ITS GATE ON THE RAMP TO OFFLOAD EQUIPMENT



MS MV HARTLAND POINT IS PIERSIDE IN KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA



CU MV HARTLAND POINT – SHIP HULL IDENTIFICATION



LS MEN SPEAK IN FRONT OF THE EQUIPMENT TO BE OFFLOADED FROM MV HARTLAND POINT



MS MV HARTLAND POINT PREPARES FOR OFFLOAD



LS MV HARTLAND POINT PREPARES FOR OFFLOAD



ELS HNOMS ROALD AMUNDSEN STEAMS IN THE KLAIPEDA HARBOUR DURING AN ESCORT EXERCISE



LS EFP EQUIPMENT IS OFFLOADED



LS EFP EQUIPMENT IS OFFLOADED



MS A NORWEGIAN TANK



LS EFP EQUIPMENT IS OFFLOADED



MS EFP EQUIPMENT IS OFFLOADED



CU (LOW PERSPECTIVE) NORWEGIAN TANK TRACK



WIDE ANGLE/LS (GO PRO) NORWEGIAN ARMY VEHICLE DRIVERS GO ABOARD MV HARTLAND POINT



WIDE ANGLE/LS (GO PRO) VEHICLES AND CONTAINERS ARE OFFLOADED



WIDE ANGLE/LS (GO PRO) VEHICLES AND CONTAINERS ARE OFFLOADED



WIDE ANGLE/LS (GO PRO) VEHICLES AND CONTAINERS ARE OFFLOADED