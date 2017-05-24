(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Norwegian kit arrives in Lithuania, Ministry of Defense footage

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    A ship carrying Norwegian military kit has docked in Lithuania. Norway is sending around 200 troops to the country next week. They’ll join a multinational NATO battlegroup led by the Germans. The move is in support of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence which has seen the creation of three other battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia and Poland.

    Footage includes ship arriving in Lithuanian port and Norwegian military vehicles disembarking.

    It was filmed by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

