Norwegian kit arrives in Lithuania, Ministry of Defense footage

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526857" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA 05.24.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

A ship carrying Norwegian military kit has docked in Lithuania. Norway is sending around 200 troops to the country next week. They’ll join a multinational NATO battlegroup led by the Germans. The move is in support of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence which has seen the creation of three other battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia and Poland.



Footage includes ship arriving in Lithuanian port and Norwegian military vehicles disembarking.



It was filmed by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.