2d MAW Commanding General visits BAAMREX

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 conduct Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise (BAAMREX) at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, VA, on May 24, 2017. BAAMREX focuses on the task of providing live aerial support from amphibious ships while Marines are afloat, and transitioning that control ashore when Marines land. This large-scale movement requires constant coordination between Navy and Marine Corps units to avoid any friction that might hinder operations. Additionally, the exercise also serves as a rehearsal for the aviation mission ahead of Bold Alligator 17. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathon A. Wiederhold/RELEASED)
05.23.2017
05.24.2017
B-Roll
|Location:
VA, US
