    2d MAW Commanding General visits BAAMREX

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 2 conduct Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise (BAAMREX) at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, VA, on May 24, 2017. BAAMREX focuses on the task of providing live aerial support from amphibious ships while Marines are afloat, and transitioning that control ashore when Marines land. This large-scale movement requires constant coordination between Navy and Marine Corps units to avoid any friction that might hinder operations. Additionally, the exercise also serves as a rehearsal for the aviation mission ahead of Bold Alligator 17. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathon A. Wiederhold/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526845
    VIRIN: 170524-M-PR426-001
    Filename: DOD_104405217
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d MAW Commanding General visits BAAMREX, by LCpl Jonathon Wiederhold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2d MLG
    2d Marine Aircraft Wing
    2d MAW
    2d MAW Combat Camera
    2d Marine Logistics Group
    II Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    IIMEB
    II Marine Expeditionary Strike Group

    • LEAVE A COMMENT