(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACOET B-roll 101st

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Elliot Valdez 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Video B-roll Package for the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. Task Force Strike: Operation Inherent Resolve. Filmed during 101st ACOET, May 3rd, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 526828
    VIRIN: 170503-O-DN266-655
    Filename: DOD_104405047
    Length: 00:53:18
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACOET B-roll 101st, by Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pentagon
    101st
    airborne
    resolve
    inherent
    acoet

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT