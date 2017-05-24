A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues four boaters Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after their vessel, the 80-foot fishing vessel Gracie Bell, became disabled two miles east of Pritchards Island, South Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526825
|VIRIN:
|170524-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104404849
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|41
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters 2 miles east of Pritchards Island, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
