    Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters 2 miles east of Pritchards Island

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues four boaters Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after their vessel, the 80-foot fishing vessel Gracie Bell, became disabled two miles east of Pritchards Island, South Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters 2 miles east of Pritchards Island, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    South Carolina
    rescue
    video
    Charleston
    MH-65 Dolphin
    hoist
    Coast Guard
    Air Facility Charleston
    Air Station Savannah
    Pritchards Island
    Gracie Bell

