    National Guard Bureau, Service Reserve Chiefs Testify at Budget Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau; Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of the Army Reserve; Vice Adm. Luke M. McCollum, chief of the Navy Reserve; Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillam, commander of Marine Corps Forces Reserve; and Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, chief of the Air Force Reserve, testify about the fiscal year 2018 defense budget request before the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on defense, May 24, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526819
    Filename: DOD_104404786
    Length: 01:49:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Bureau, Service Reserve Chiefs Testify at Budget Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Budget
    DoD News
