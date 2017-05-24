National Guard Bureau, Service Reserve Chiefs Testify at Budget Hearing

Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau; Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of the Army Reserve; Vice Adm. Luke M. McCollum, chief of the Navy Reserve; Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillam, commander of Marine Corps Forces Reserve; and Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, chief of the Air Force Reserve, testify about the fiscal year 2018 defense budget request before the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on defense, May 24, 2017.
Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 14:55
Category:
|Briefings
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
