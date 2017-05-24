National Guard Bureau, Service Reserve Chiefs Testify at Budget Hearing

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau; Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of the Army Reserve; Vice Adm. Luke M. McCollum, chief of the Navy Reserve; Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillam, commander of Marine Corps Forces Reserve; and Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, chief of the Air Force Reserve, testify about the fiscal year 2018 defense budget request before the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on defense, May 24, 2017.