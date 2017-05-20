The North Carolina National Guard celebrated Armed Forces Day by hosting the 5th Annual Minuteman Muster in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 13:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526808
|VIRIN:
|170520-Z-TX730-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104404559
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 NCNG's Minuteman Muster Races, by SPC Patrick Glennon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT