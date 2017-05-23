(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Fitness Test Day 2

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Spc. Joseph Aleman 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division competed in a combat fitness test.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526788
    VIRIN: 170523-A-ID188-878
    Filename: DOD_104404098
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Fitness Test Day 2, by SPC Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    heritage
    Soldier
    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    veteran
    combat fitness test
    Fayetteville
    camaraderie
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Army
    raining
    All The Way
    AAW100
    All American Week 100

