    Junior leader training in Ukraine BROLL

    ZHYTOMYR, UKRAINE

    05.22.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Kayla Christopher and Sgt. Anthony Jones

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    BROLL from Junior Leader Advanced Training in Zhytomyr, Ukraine May 22.

    U.S. Soldiers from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assigned to the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine are working alongside Canadian troops to train and evaluate Ukrainian noncommissioned officers. The JLAT program is designed to prepare Ukrainian noncommissioned officers to train their own troops at home station before their battalions arrive at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center. (Video by 1st Lt. Kayla Christopher and Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526782
    VIRIN: 170522-A-CL346-915
    Filename: DOD_104404056
    Length: 00:12:53
    Location: ZHYTOMYR, UA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior leader training in Ukraine BROLL, by 1LT Kayla Christopher and SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of State
    NATO
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group

