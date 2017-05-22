BROLL from Junior Leader Advanced Training in Zhytomyr, Ukraine May 22.
U.S. Soldiers from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assigned to the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine are working alongside Canadian troops to train and evaluate Ukrainian noncommissioned officers. The JLAT program is designed to prepare Ukrainian noncommissioned officers to train their own troops at home station before their battalions arrive at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center. (Video by 1st Lt. Kayla Christopher and Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526782
|VIRIN:
|170522-A-CL346-915
|Filename:
|DOD_104404056
|Length:
|00:12:53
|Location:
|ZHYTOMYR, UA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Junior leader training in Ukraine BROLL, by 1LT Kayla Christopher and SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
