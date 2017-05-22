Junior leader training in Ukraine BROLL

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BROLL from Junior Leader Advanced Training in Zhytomyr, Ukraine May 22.



U.S. Soldiers from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assigned to the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine are working alongside Canadian troops to train and evaluate Ukrainian noncommissioned officers. The JLAT program is designed to prepare Ukrainian noncommissioned officers to train their own troops at home station before their battalions arrive at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center. (Video by 1st Lt. Kayla Christopher and Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)