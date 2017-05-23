82nd Airborne Division holds a tug of war tournament during All American Week May 22, 2017 on Fort Bragg, NC. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of America's Guard of Honor. All American Week 100's theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Army video by SPC Devin Patterson)
|05.23.2017
|05.24.2017 11:21
|B-Roll
|526776
|170523-A-VB209-001
|DOD_104403987
|00:00:53
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|4
|1
|1
|0
This work, All American Week 100, by PFC Devin A Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
