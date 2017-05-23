video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



82nd Airborne Division holds a tug of war tournament during All American Week May 22, 2017 on Fort Bragg, NC. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of America's Guard of Honor. All American Week 100's theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Army video by SPC Devin Patterson)