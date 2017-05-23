(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Pfc. Devin A Patterson 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    82nd Airborne Division holds a tug of war tournament during All American Week May 22, 2017 on Fort Bragg, NC. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of America's Guard of Honor. All American Week 100's theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Army video by SPC Devin Patterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526776
    VIRIN: 170523-A-VB209-001
    Filename: DOD_104403987
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 100, by PFC Devin A Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    Fayetteville
    tug of war
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    mud pit
    All the Way
    AAW100

