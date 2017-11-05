BSRF Marines train with Romanian law enforcement

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Romanian law enforcement officials get hands-on training with riot shields, batons, and tasers during a law enforcement training held by U.S. Marines at U.S. Embassy Bucharest, Romania, May 11, 2017. The event was part of a nonlethal weapons week where Marines trained alongside Romanian law enforcement agencies to increase interoperability for crisis response situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Sarah N. Petrock)