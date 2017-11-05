Romanian law enforcement officials get hands-on training with riot shields, batons, and tasers during a law enforcement training held by U.S. Marines at U.S. Embassy Bucharest, Romania, May 11, 2017. The event was part of a nonlethal weapons week where Marines trained alongside Romanian law enforcement agencies to increase interoperability for crisis response situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Sarah N. Petrock)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526770
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-IK146-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104403894
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BSRF Marines train with Romanian law enforcement, by PFC Sarah Petrock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT