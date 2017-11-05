(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BSRF Marines train with Romanian law enforcement

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    05.11.2017

    Video by Pfc. Sarah Petrock 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Romanian law enforcement officials get hands-on training with riot shields, batons, and tasers during a law enforcement training held by U.S. Marines at U.S. Embassy Bucharest, Romania, May 11, 2017. The event was part of a nonlethal weapons week where Marines trained alongside Romanian law enforcement agencies to increase interoperability for crisis response situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Sarah N. Petrock)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526770
    VIRIN: 170511-M-IK146-1001
    Filename: DOD_104403894
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRF Marines train with Romanian law enforcement, by PFC Sarah Petrock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Romania
    Law Enforcement
    dvids
    USMC
    service member
    United States Marine Corps
    B Co
    non-lethal weapons
    NATO forces
    military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Weapons Company
    partner nations
    1st Battalion 2nd Marines
    military-to-military training
    NLW
    1st Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment
    LE Bn
    dvidshub
    Black Seas Rotational Force
    V12
    dvidshub.net
    W Co
    BSRF 17.1
    Victor 1/2
    Marines in Romania
    taser taser taser

