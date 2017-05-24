On this look around the Air Force, Air Force senior leaders testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Strategic Forces Subcommittee on space capabilities, and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force met with airline execs to discuss the pilot shortage. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|526762
|VIRIN:
|170523-F-DF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104403874
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Space Capability Testimony / Pilot Shortage, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
