    Around the Air Force: Space Capability Testimony / Pilot Shortage

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force, Air Force senior leaders testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Strategic Forces Subcommittee on space capabilities, and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force met with airline execs to discuss the pilot shortage. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 10:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 526762
    VIRIN: 170523-F-DF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104403874
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Space Capability Testimony / Pilot Shortage, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    CSAF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    Featured Videos
    SSgt Traci Keller
    Gen David Goldfein
    Pilot Shortage
    Heather Wilson
    Senate Armed Services Committee Strategic Forces Subcommittee
    Space Capability Testimony

