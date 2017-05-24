A brief overview documentary of the modern day training that takes place at Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL. This video production educates internal and external audiences on how Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 supports the Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brandon L. Ponyah)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 13:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526761
|VIRIN:
|170524-M-MB174-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104403867
|Length:
|00:09:43
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23, by Sgt Brandon Ponyah, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
