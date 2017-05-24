(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Ponyah 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    A brief overview documentary of the modern day training that takes place at Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL. This video production educates internal and external audiences on how Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 supports the Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brandon L. Ponyah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526761
    VIRIN: 170524-M-MB174-001
    Filename: DOD_104403867
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23, by Sgt Brandon Ponyah, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    Calibration Technician
    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools
    Flight Equipment Technician
    Expeditionary Airfield Technician
    Aviation Operations Specialist
    Avionics Officer
    Aircraft Maintenance Administration Specialist
    Meteorology and Oceanography Analyst Forecaster
    Aviation Meteorological Equipment Technician
    Aviation Supply Specialist
    Air Traffic Control Officer
    Aircraft Ordnance Technician
    Aircraft Maintenance Officer
    MATSG-23
    USMCTCOM
    USMCTECOM
    Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23
    Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Officer
    Aviation Ordnance Officer
    Fixed-Wing Aircraft Mechanic F-35B
    Fixed-Wing Airframe Mechanic F-35B
    Fixed-Wing Aircraft Safety Equipment Mechanic F-35B
    Aircraft Avionics Technician F-35B
    Aircraft Non-destructive Inspection Technician
    Fight Equipment Technician
    Aircraft Maintenance Support Equipment Electrician/Refrigeration Mechanic
    Helicopter/Tiltrotor Mechanic
    Aircraft Airframe Mechanic
    Aircraft Safety Equipment Mechanic
    Expeditionary Airfield and Emergency Services Officer
    Air Traffic Control Navigational Aids Technician
    Air Traffic Control Radar Technician
    Air Traffic Control Communications Technician
    Air Traffic Control Systems Maintenance Officer
    Air Traffic Controller-Tower
    Individual Material Readiness List Asset Manager
    Aviation Precision Measurement Equipment Calibration/Repair Technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT