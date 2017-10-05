video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a training during the Junior Leader Challenge at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy MAY 10, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo / released)