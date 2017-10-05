(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JUNIOR LEADER CHALLENGE at CASERMA DEL DIN

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.10.2017

    Video by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a training during the Junior Leader Challenge at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy MAY 10, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Massimo Bovo / released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JUNIOR LEADER CHALLENGE at CASERMA DEL DIN, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

