It's a big job, but one man does it. The base entomologist is charged with making sure that dangerous animals stay off the flightline and out of the housing areas.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526752
|VIRIN:
|170524-F-RX070-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104403801
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Entomologist Keeps Base Pest Free, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT