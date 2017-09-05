(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Juniper Falcon 29sec Spot

    ISRAEL

    05.09.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Juniper Falcon 17 represents the combination of several bi-lateral component/ Israeli Defense Force exercises that have been executed annually since 2011. These exercises were combined to increase joint training opportunities and capitalize on transportation and cost efficiencies gained by aggregating forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 10:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 526750
    VIRIN: 170509-F-LU725-645
    Filename: DOD_104403799
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juniper Falcon 29sec Spot, by SSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Israel
    F-15E
    Juniper Falcon 17

