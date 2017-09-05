Juniper Falcon 17 represents the combination of several bi-lateral component/ Israeli Defense Force exercises that have been executed annually since 2011. These exercises were combined to increase joint training opportunities and capitalize on transportation and cost efficiencies gained by aggregating forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 10:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|526750
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-LU725-645
|Filename:
|DOD_104403799
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Juniper Falcon 29sec Spot, by SSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
