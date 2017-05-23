(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMO and USBP Catch Smugglers

    THREE POINTS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Lu Maheda 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Tucson Air and Marine Operations Branch (AMO) and Tucson Sector United States Border Patrol (USBP) worked together to seize more than 429 pounds of marijuana and arrest nine smugglers near Three Points, Arizona, on May 23, 2017.

    Agents from AMO Tucson Air Branch and Tucson Sector USBP Special Operations Detachment (SOD) responded on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to a report of possible smuggling activity in rugged terrain north of Three Points. Upon arriving, agents observed several individuals carrying large packs. The helicopter hovered as SOD agents rappelled down to make the interdiction. Agents arrested nine smugglers who were backpacking collectively more than 429 pounds of marijuana valued at nearly $215,000.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 09:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526748
    VIRIN: 052317-H-BP489-0524
    Filename: DOD_104403770
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: THREE POINTS, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMO and USBP Catch Smugglers, by Lu Maheda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

