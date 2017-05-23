AMO and USBP Catch Smugglers

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tucson Air and Marine Operations Branch (AMO) and Tucson Sector United States Border Patrol (USBP) worked together to seize more than 429 pounds of marijuana and arrest nine smugglers near Three Points, Arizona, on May 23, 2017.



Agents from AMO Tucson Air Branch and Tucson Sector USBP Special Operations Detachment (SOD) responded on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to a report of possible smuggling activity in rugged terrain north of Three Points. Upon arriving, agents observed several individuals carrying large packs. The helicopter hovered as SOD agents rappelled down to make the interdiction. Agents arrested nine smugglers who were backpacking collectively more than 429 pounds of marijuana valued at nearly $215,000.