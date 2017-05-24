The May edition of Readi-Made features news from around Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, including a trip to Detachment Key West, new capability on the F-35 JTF fuel pump as well as a human interest story on one of our artisans.
Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 08:21
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|526737
VIRIN:
|170524-N-ZL507-001
Filename:
|DOD_104403615
Length:
|00:08:25
Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Readi-Made Ep. 3, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
