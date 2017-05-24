(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Readi-Made Ep. 3

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Video by Clifford Davis 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The May edition of Readi-Made features news from around Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, including a trip to Detachment Key West, new capability on the F-35 JTF fuel pump as well as a human interest story on one of our artisans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:21
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readi-Made Ep. 3, by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy
    maintenance
    aviation
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC
    Fleet Readiness Centers

    • LEAVE A COMMENT