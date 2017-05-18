It's a big job, but one man does. The base entomologist goes out every day, keeping rodents out of tent city and birds off the flightline.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 07:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526736
|VIRIN:
|170524-F-RX070-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104403521
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Entomologist Keeps Base Pest Free, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
