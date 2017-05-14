(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Juniper Falcon 14 May 2017

    ISRAEL

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Juniper Falcon 17 represents the combination of several bi-lateral component/ Israeli Defense Force exercises that have been executed annually since 2011. These exercises were combined to increase joint training opportunities and capitalize on transportation and cost efficiencies gained by aggregating forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526724
    VIRIN: 170514-F-LU725-001
    Filename: DOD_104403443
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: IL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juniper Falcon 14 May 2017, by SSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Israel
    86th Airlift Wing
    C-130J
    Ramstein Air Base
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Nevatim
    Nevatim Air Force Base
    Juniper Falcon 17
    Blue Tail Flies

