Sometimes big things happen in the middle of the night. Check out this video to see what happened at Robins Air Force Base on this night!
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 04:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526716
|VIRIN:
|170524-F-BS509-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104403258
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MACON, WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Global Hawk comes to Robins AFB, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
