Local Guardsmen are preparing to begin realistic combat training at Fort Irwin, California. Army Sergeant Shawn Keeton has the story. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|05.23.2017
|05.24.2017 03:01
|00:01:06
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
This work, Equipment Validation (Social Media), by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
