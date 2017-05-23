(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Equipment Validation (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Local Guardsmen are preparing to begin realistic combat training at Fort Irwin, California. Army Sergeant Shawn Keeton has the story. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 03:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526698
    VIRIN: 170523-Z-SA452-112
    Filename: DOD_104403156
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipment Validation (Social Media), by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    155NTC17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT