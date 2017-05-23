(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    106th Support Battalion SSA

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 106th Support Battalion work to ensure the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team's Soldiers and equipment stay equipped and running. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 02:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526682
    VIRIN: 170523-Z-SA452-950
    Filename: DOD_104403140
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Support Battalion SSA, by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    106th SB
    155NTC17
    NTC 2017

