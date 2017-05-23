Soldiers with the 106th Support Battalion work to ensure the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team's Soldiers and equipment stay equipped and running. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 02:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526682
|VIRIN:
|170523-Z-SA452-950
|Filename:
|DOD_104403140
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 106th Support Battalion SSA, by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
