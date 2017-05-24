Enhanced Forward Presence - Latvia

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LATVIA 05.24.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Canada will soon be deploying more than 400 troops to Latvia in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence. Canadian vehicles and equipment arrived via ship at the port of Riga over the weekend. Canada will lead the NATO battlegroup in Latvia, which will also include troops from Albania, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Spain.

This footage was filmed by the Latvian Ministry of Defence. It includes shots of the ship arriving at port and vehicles and equipment being offloaded.



Footage also includes shots of Joint Multinational Training between Slovenian, US and Latvian troops practicing tactical exercises, including live fire in a complex environment, challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions in December 2016. Credit Sovenian Armed Forces, Robert Cotič .

