(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enhanced Forward Presence - Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    Canada will soon be deploying more than 400 troops to Latvia in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence. Canadian vehicles and equipment arrived via ship at the port of Riga over the weekend. Canada will lead the NATO battlegroup in Latvia, which will also include troops from Albania, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Spain.
    This footage was filmed by the Latvian Ministry of Defence. It includes shots of the ship arriving at port and vehicles and equipment being offloaded.

    Footage also includes shots of Joint Multinational Training between Slovenian, US and Latvian troops practicing tactical exercises, including live fire in a complex environment, challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions in December 2016. Credit Sovenian Armed Forces, Robert Cotič .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526661
    Filename: DOD_104402024
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    latvia

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT