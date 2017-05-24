Enhanced Forward Presence - Latvia

Canada will soon be deploying more than 400 troops to Latvia in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence. Canadian vehicles and equipment arrived via ship at the port of Riga over the weekend. Canada will lead the NATO battlegroup in Latvia, which will also include troops from Albania, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Spain.
This footage was filmed by the Latvian Ministry of Defence. It includes shots of the ship arriving at port and vehicles and equipment being offloaded.
Footage also includes shots of Joint Multinational Training between Slovenian, US and Latvian troops practicing tactical exercises, including live fire in a complex environment, challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions in December 2016. Credit Sovenian Armed Forces, Robert Cotič .
LEAVE A COMMENT