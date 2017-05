NATO support for the Iraqi Armed Forces

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AMMAN, TURKEY 05.01.2016 Courtesy Video Natochannel

May 2016 and January 2017 in Turkey and Spain



- At a training facility in Jordan, NATO experts are teaching the Iraqi Armed Forces the skills they need to clear their towns and cities of IEDs. The course is part of NATO’s Defence Capacity Building Package for Iraq.



- A team of instructors from the NATO Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Centre of Excellence is deploying to Iraq to participate in a “train-the-trainers” programme to help its security forces to better counter roadside bomb terrorist attacks. This counter-IED training programme is led by the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme.



Team of instructors from the NATO Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Centre of Excellence deploying to Iraq (January 2017)

1. (00:00) Wide shot/Pan right - C-IED COE building

2. (00:04) Various shots - C-IED COE Center sign

3. (00:13) Various Shots - Instructors entering first meeting

4. (00:23) Various Shots – Instructors attending first meeting

5. (00:39 ) Various Shots – Instructors talking in the hallway during a break

6. (00:52) Various Shots - Colonel Juan Enrique Gomez on the phone before meeting instructors

7. (01:08) Various Shots - Colonel Gomez briefing with the instructors.

8. (01:29). Various Shots - Instructors during a break

9. (01:32) Various Shots. Interior. Coronel Gomez briefing.

10. (01:37) Tilt up - C-IED COE Sign



NATO experts teaching the Iraqi Armed Forces in Jordan (May 2016)

11. (01:42) VARIOUS SHOTS - IRAQI EOD OPERATORS PREPARING TO DETONATE IED DURING TRAINING EXERCISE

12. (01:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – CONTROLLED EXPLOSIONS DURING TRAINING EXERCISE

13. (02:23) VARIOUS SHOTS - CLOSE UP OF IRAQI ARMY AND EOD TEAM BADGE

14. (02:33) VARIOUS SHOTS - NATO C-IED EXPERT TRAINING IRAQI EOD OPERATORS

15. (03:01) VARIOUS SHOTS - IRAQI EOD OPERATORS CONSTRUCTING IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE CHARGES UNDER THE INSTRUCTION OF NATO INSTRUCTORS

16. (03:28) CLOSE SHOT - DOOR BREACHING SIGN IN ENGLISH AND ARABIC

17. (03:33) VARIOUS SHOTS - KING ABDULLAH II SPECIAL OPERATIONS TRAINING CENTER (KASOTC) FRONT GATE

18. (03:45) WIDE SHOT - PAN OF KASOTC HELMENT SCULPTURE AT ENTRANCE

19. (03:50) CLOSE SHOT - JORDANIAN SOLDIER STANDS GUARD AT KASOTC FRONT GATE

20. (03:55) WIDE SHOT - PAN OF KASOTC TRAINING AREA

21. (04:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – CLASSROOM SCENE SHOWING IRAQI SECURITY OFFICERS TAKING A LESSON IN CIVIL MILITARY PLANNING, TAUGHT BY A JORDANIAN INSTRUCTOR

22. (04:44) VARIOUS SHOTS - IRAQI SECURITY OFFICERS RECEIVING MEDICAL TRAINING