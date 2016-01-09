(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jordan – an island of stability in a crisis region

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    09.01.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    In a region where many of its neighbours, especially Iraq and Syria, are in crisis, Jordan has managed to remain relatively stable. A key geopolitical partner in the fight against ISIS, the country has used effective governance and the will of the people to resist fundamentalism. But after a recent spate of security breeches, can Jordan truly maintain its status as a beacon of stability in a crisis region?
    Footage includes - various shots of markets in Amman, the Friday call to prayer, general views of Amman.

    1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – GVS OVERLOOKING AMMAN – BUILDINGS AND LARGE JORDANIAN FLAG FLYING OVER CITY
    2. (00:57) VARIOUS INTERNAL CAR SHOTS – GVS DRIVING THROUGH AMMAN – MOSQUE, CHURCH, STREET SCENES
    3. (01:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – AMMAN CITY CENTRE – SHOPS, VENDORS, PEOPLE SHOPPING AT THE DOWNTOWN MARKET
    4. (02:56) VARIOUS WIDE SHOTS – THE CITY OF AMMAN AT DUSK FROM ROOFTOP
    5. (03:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – PEOPLE PRAYING OUTSIDE MOSQUE IN DOWNTOWN AMMAN
    6. (03:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – MALE AND FEMALE SECURITY OFFICERS OVERSEE PROTEST TAKING PLACE IN DOWNTOWN AMMAN

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2016
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526636
    Filename: DOD_104401381
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Markets
    Jordan
    Amman
    call to prayer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT