Jordan – an island of stability in a crisis region

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526636" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AMMAN, JORDAN 09.01.2016 Courtesy Video Natochannel

In a region where many of its neighbours, especially Iraq and Syria, are in crisis, Jordan has managed to remain relatively stable. A key geopolitical partner in the fight against ISIS, the country has used effective governance and the will of the people to resist fundamentalism. But after a recent spate of security breeches, can Jordan truly maintain its status as a beacon of stability in a crisis region?

Footage includes - various shots of markets in Amman, the Friday call to prayer, general views of Amman.



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – GVS OVERLOOKING AMMAN – BUILDINGS AND LARGE JORDANIAN FLAG FLYING OVER CITY

2. (00:57) VARIOUS INTERNAL CAR SHOTS – GVS DRIVING THROUGH AMMAN – MOSQUE, CHURCH, STREET SCENES

3. (01:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – AMMAN CITY CENTRE – SHOPS, VENDORS, PEOPLE SHOPPING AT THE DOWNTOWN MARKET

4. (02:56) VARIOUS WIDE SHOTS – THE CITY OF AMMAN AT DUSK FROM ROOFTOP

5. (03:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – PEOPLE PRAYING OUTSIDE MOSQUE IN DOWNTOWN AMMAN

6. (03:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – MALE AND FEMALE SECURITY OFFICERS OVERSEE PROTEST TAKING PLACE IN DOWNTOWN AMMAN