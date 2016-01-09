Jordan – an island of stability in a crisis region

In a region where many of its neighbours, especially Iraq and Syria, are in crisis, Jordan has managed to remain relatively stable. A key geopolitical partner in the fight against ISIS, the country has used effective governance and the will of the people to resist fundamentalism. But after a recent spate of security breeches, can Jordan truly maintain its status as a beacon of stability in a crisis region?
Footage includes - various shots of markets in Amman, the Friday call to prayer, general views of Amman.
1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – GVS OVERLOOKING AMMAN – BUILDINGS AND LARGE JORDANIAN FLAG FLYING OVER CITY
2. (00:57) VARIOUS INTERNAL CAR SHOTS – GVS DRIVING THROUGH AMMAN – MOSQUE, CHURCH, STREET SCENES
3. (01:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – AMMAN CITY CENTRE – SHOPS, VENDORS, PEOPLE SHOPPING AT THE DOWNTOWN MARKET
4. (02:56) VARIOUS WIDE SHOTS – THE CITY OF AMMAN AT DUSK FROM ROOFTOP
5. (03:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – PEOPLE PRAYING OUTSIDE MOSQUE IN DOWNTOWN AMMAN
6. (03:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – MALE AND FEMALE SECURITY OFFICERS OVERSEE PROTEST TAKING PLACE IN DOWNTOWN AMMAN
