Preparing to deal with the threat from chemical, biological and nuclear weapons

VYSKOV, CZECH REPUBLIC 10.19.2016 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Under NATO’s Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme, a selection of first responders and biological, chemical and nuclear specialists from NATO’s southern partner countries Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia have undergone specialised training at the Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence in Vyskov, Czech Republic.



The participants received training in preparing to respond to a CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) threat, learning advanced detection and decontamination methods.



At the end of the training, the participants were equipped with enough knowledge to enable them to train first responders in their own countries.



Footage includes interviews with CBRN Centre of Excellence personnel, and a Jordanian participant. Shots of trainees in full biohazard equipment working with chemical samples and decontaminating equipment.



1. (00:00) WARNING SIGN IN ENGLISH AND CZECH WITH SKULL AND CROSSBONES.

2. (00:06) DRONE SHOT OF TRAINEES WORKING ON CHEMICAL SAMPLES AT TABLES UNDER SUPERVISION.

3. (00:15) DRONE SHOT OF FIVE TRAINEES IN FULL HAZMAT SUITS WALKING IN LINE.

4. (00:46) DRONE SHOT OF CBRN TRAINING FACILITY IN CZECH REPUBLIC.

5. (01:02) DRONE SHOT OF TRAINEES WORKING ON CHEMICAL SAMPLES AT TABLES UNDER SUPERVISION.

6. (01:14) OUT OF FOCUS SHOT OF FOUR TRAINEES IN FULL HAZMAT SUITS WALKING TOWARDS CAMERA.

7. (01:20) CLOSE UP OF CHEMICAL MATERIAL BEING APPLIED TO SAMPLE TRAY.

8. (01:27) MEDIUM SHOT OF TRAINEES IN HAZMAT SUITS WORKING ON CHEMICAL EXAMINATION TRAYS.

9. (01:36) GO-PRO SHOT OF WATER BEING SPRAYED DIRECTLY INTO CAMERA BY TRAINEE IN FULL HAZMAT SUIT.

10. (01:42) MEDIUM SHOT OF TRAINEES IN HAZMAT SUITS WORKING ON CHEMICAL EXAMINATION TRAYS.

11. (01:51) WIDE SHOT OF TRAINEE IN FULL HAZMAT SUIT STANDING AT CHEMICAL EXAMINATION TABLE.

12. (01:57) MEDIUM SHOT GROUP OF TRAINEES IN FULL HAZMAT SUITS WALKING WITH CZECH SOLDIER.

13. (02:06) CLOSE UP OF POISON SIGN.

14. (02:09) CLOSE UP OF TOXIC AGENTS SIGN.

15. (02:14) GO-PRO SHOT OF WATER BEING SPRAYED BY TRAINEE IN FULL HAZMAT SUIT.

16. (02:32) CLOSE UP SHOT OF CHEMICAL DETECTION EQUIPMENT.

17. (02:43) GO PRO SHOT OF TRAINEE IN FULL HAZMAT SUIT WASHING HIMSELF.

18. (03:00) CLOSE UP ON TRAINEE PUTTING ON GAS MASK AND HOOD.

19. (03:10) CLOSE UP ON TRAINEE PUTTING ON GLOVES.

20. (03:14) MEDIUM SHOT GROUP OF TRAINEES IN FULL HAMAT SUITS BEING ESCOURTED TO TABLES.

21. (03:26) CLOSE UP SHOT OF CZECH SOLDIER TALKING ON RADIO.