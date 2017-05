The bomb disposal experts

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ICELAND 09.21.2016 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Exercise Northern Challenge is an Iceland-hosted multinational counter-improvised explosive device exercise in which participants share military tactics, techniques, and procedures in order to achieve greater interoperability when conducting combined peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, or when countering global or regional threats to maritime security. This year, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States took part. Footage includes shots of bomb disposal experts using various techniques to counter improvised explosive devices.



00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – EOD OPERATORS DURING EXERCISE IN ICELAND



(00:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – EOD OPERATORS UTILISING ICELANDIC COAST GUARD HELICOPTER DURING EXERCISE IN ICELAND



(00:44) VARIOUS SHOTS – EOD OPERATOR IN BOMB SUIT WALKING TOWARDS AND THEN EXAMINING VEHICLE CONTAINING SUSPECTED IED



(01:22) VARIOUS SHOTS – IED EXPERT GATHERING EVIDENCE AFTER IED HAD BEEN NEUTRALISED



(01:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – IED EXPERTS USING REMOTE-CONTROLLED ROBOT TO SAFELY ACCESS VEHICLE WITH SUSPECTED IED INSIDE



(01:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – COUNTER-IED ROBOT EXAMINING CAR CONTAINING IED DURING EXERCISE IN ICELAND



(02:19) CLOSE UP SHOTS – IED CONTROLLED EXPLOSIONS



(02:31) CLOSE UP SHOT – ICELAND’S FLAG



(02:36) AERIAL SHOTS –ICELAND FROM ABOVE