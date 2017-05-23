Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division competed in a series of sports events that involve boxing, combatives, flag football, softball, soccer and tug-of-war.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526624
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-FA208-810
|Filename:
|DOD_104401342
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, All American Sports Competitions, by SPC Tamara Cummings, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
