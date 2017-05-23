(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All American Sports Competitions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Spc. Tamara Cummings 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division competed in a series of sports events that involve boxing, combatives, flag football, softball, soccer and tug-of-war.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526624
    VIRIN: 170523-A-FA208-810
    Filename: DOD_104401342
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Sports Competitions, by SPC Tamara Cummings, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    heritage
    Soldier
    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    veteran
    soccer
    softball
    Fayetteville
    combatives
    boxing
    camaraderie
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Army
    flag football
    tug-of-war
    All The Way
    AAW100
    All American Week 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT