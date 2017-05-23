(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Western Pacific Deployment 16-2 B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Courtesy Video

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marine Air-Ground Task Force footage of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Western Pacific Deployment 16-2 to the U.S. Pacific and Central Commands' areas of operations, to include: Hawaii, Guam, Malaysia, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, and while at sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526620
    VIRIN: 170523-M-GM943-001
    Filename: DOD_104401278
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Western Pacific Deployment 16-2 B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    U.S. Central Command
    Guam
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Air Operations
    Malaysia
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    4th Marines
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion
    Hawaii
    Artillery
    MAGTF
    Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Sri Lanka
    Papua New Guinea
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced)
    WestPac 16-2
    Western Pacific 16-2
    Trincomalee Naval Base

