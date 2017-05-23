Marine Air-Ground Task Force footage of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Western Pacific Deployment 16-2 to the U.S. Pacific and Central Commands' areas of operations, to include: Hawaii, Guam, Malaysia, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, and while at sea.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 19:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526620
|VIRIN:
|170523-M-GM943-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104401278
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Western Pacific Deployment 16-2 B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
